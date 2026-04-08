RISE Day brings music, service and community to Vestavia Hills High

× Expand Submitted VHHS Rise Day

Vestavia Hills High School will host RISE Day on Saturday, April 11, from 3-10 p.m. on the school’s practice fields.

The event celebrates the school’s Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement program, a semester-long initiative focused on community involvement and fundraising. Proceeds support the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology and Oncofertility Program at UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The community-wide festival will feature live music, student activities, games and food, along with a luminary ceremony at 8:15 p.m.

Admission is free, though tickets for games will be available for purchase at the event.