Back when: Rebels rise to 1998 state title

× Expand Newspapers.com Vestavia Hills Rebels complete a perfect season in 1998. The headline in the Dec. 5, 1998, edition of the now-defunct Birmingham Post-Herald when the Vestavia Hills Rebels completed a perfect season with a state championship.

In 1998, Vestavia Hills capped a perfect 15-0 season with its first state championship in nearly two decades.

The Rebels defeated Vigor 10-7 at Legion Field, their first state crown since 1980, thanks to a late drive powered by senior running back John Holloway. After a Vigor punt, Holloway carried four times for 37 yards, including the winning 8-yard touchdown run with 4:58 left.

“We had been throwing the ball a lot and we felt we could run the draw because they were dropping off,” Coach Buddy Anderson said. “John made a great run to score.”

Vigor threatened late, but senior free safety Robert Evans broke up a pass in the end zone with less than two minutes remaining to preserve the victory.

“I’m just so proud of our kids I don’t know what to do,” Anderson said. “They worked hard to get to No. 1 and it was very important to them not to let go. They were going to keep that No. 1 ranking.”

The championship marked the second state title for Anderson and stood as the crowning achievement of his career — a perfect season in the middle of what became a 43-year run at Vestavia Hills. Anderson retired in 2020 as Alabama’s all-time winningest high school coach with a record of 342-154. And in a twist of history, Evans — whose defensive play sealed the 1998 title — now leads the Rebels as head coach.