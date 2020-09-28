NaphCare to award 8 scholarships to 2021 seniors

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia Hills High School Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

The Birmingham-based NaphCare Charitable Foundation will be awarding eight scholarships at $10,000 each to the class of 2021 graduating seniors at Vestavia Hills High School. Interested seniors should contact their school counselor or go online to download the application early. All seniors are eligible to apply.

NaphCare, Inc. is an independent partner to correctional facilities nationwide for innovative healthcare management and technology solutions. The NaphCare Charitable Foundation aims to support local communities across the country by providing outstanding students with the opportunity to pursue their goals through higher education.

Since its inception in 2011, the Foundation has awarded and funded over 300 scholarships exceeding $2.4 million to high school students who have the potential to grow into future leaders within their communities and beyond.

Submitted by Deanna Newton.