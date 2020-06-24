NaphCare Awards Scholarships to Vestavia Hills High School Students for Eighth Year

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Deanna Newton. Anna Wood. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Deanna Newton. Annette Dodd. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Deanna Newton. Austin Sanders. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Deanna Newton. Carter Dewees. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Deanna Newton. Eva Monahan. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Deanna Newton. George Shamblin. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Deanna Newton. Kapreona Gillispie. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Deanna Newton. Parker Hayes. Prev Next

NaphCare, Inc. is an independent partner to correctional facilities nationwide for innovative healthcare management and technology solutions. The NaphCare Charitable Foundation, Inc., established in 2011, was designed to help recipients defray the costs of college and to provide higher education opportunities to deserving students in the middle of a bell curve. Since 2011, the NaphCare Foundation has awarded and funded over 300 scholarships exceeding $3M.

The Tommy Ward Memorial scholarship fund was inspired by Tommy Ward, a Vestavia Hills High School coach who was killed in a tragic accident over 20 years ago. NaphCare joins VHHS to honor Coach Ward’s legacy by selecting deserving students to receive scholarships each year.

These eight VHHS seniors each received a $10,000.00 NaphCare Scholarship in memory of Tommy Ward:

Anna Wood

Annette Dodd

Austin Sanders

Carter Dewees

Eva Monahan

George Shamblin

Kapreona Gillispie

Parker Hayes

Submitted by Deanna Newton.