Get to know: Vestavia Hills High teacher Kristi Bensko

Kristi Bensko is a paraeducator who works in the life skills program at Vestavia Hills High School.

Q: How long have you been a teacher and what subjects do you teach?

A: As a paraeducator, I have worked with children in exceptional ed from ages three to 21, so I've covered every grade level I believe. And, currently I'm at Vestavia Hills High School, and I work in the life skills program, which I have so much gratitude for and so much respect for everybody that works in that program to help children who are leaving school and going into real life circumstances.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: So around 2010, my two youngest children went to a peer model inclusion program for preschool, and I immediately saw that there was a need for extra hands and this is some way that I could serve and do while they went to school. And, here I am 14 years later, still actively involved as a paraeducator, and it's something that just brings me great joy.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher from when you were in school.

A: I had a favorite teacher of Ben Martin in fifth grade science. And he was one of those teachers that, you know, before it was really popular and in the 80s with you still went by the book and you still went by the curriculum, he was one of those that said, "Let's put this down. Let's go around the room. Let's engage. Let's learn hands-on instruction."

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher?

A: The most rewarding part of my job is not just the fact that the people that I work with that are phenomenal human beings, but it's most certainly the students. Seeing them, you know, accomplish what might be just a simple goal for most people that they might have to work a little harder to achieve, and, when they do, just to be able to celebrate with them; that's what makes everything worth that.