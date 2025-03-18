Get to know: Creator Collective member Corra Maddox

Expand Photo courtesy of Corra Maddox Corra Maddox is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective who will be working with the Vestavia Voice this spring.

Corra Maddox is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective who will be working with the Vestavia Voice this spring. In this interview, Maddox shares why she was interested in gaining work experience in journalism and her goals for the future.

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: Hi, my name is Corra Maddox. I go to Vestavia Hills High School and I'm a junior.

Q: Why did you apply to be part of the Creator Collective?

A: I applied to be a part of the Creator Collective because I've always had a love for words and for sharing stories that I created or that I learned from others. And, I also wanted to learn more about journalism and what exactly the industry looks like.

Q: What activities are you involved with?

A: I am the assistant editor of my school's yearbook. I am also on the color guard team at my school. I'm also part of an organization called GirlSpring, which focuses on creating articles for teenage girls that are written by teenage girls. And, finally, I am on my school’s Science Olympiad team.

Q: What do you hope to do after high school?

A: After high school, I hope to be able to go to the University of Alabama, where I will study English and possibly criminology and focusing on journalism.

And, after college, I plan on going into law school.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: I love writing, so my dream job would be able to be a successful writer in any format.

Q: What is a fun fact about you?

A: A fun fact about me is that I received a black belt in taekwondo.