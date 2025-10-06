Get to Know: Cade Smith, Vestavia Hills High School senior

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cade Smith Cade Smith

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: My name is Cade Smith. I am 17 years old and a senior at Vestavia Hills High School. My favorite hobby is golf, and I love spending time with my family and friends.

Q: What is your favorite thing about attending VHHS and why?

A: I have always had great teachers and friends. Some of my best friends and even future potential college roommates I met in Mrs. McGriff’s kindergarten class at Vestavia West in elementary school. That is what Vestavia is about to me — I grew up here, and the people that mean the most to me and have impacted my future are also here.

Q: What extracurricular activities are you involved in at school? What activities do you take part in outside of school?

A: Throughout my high school career, I have been a part of the football team, wrestling team, FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Spikeball Club, Rise Teams, The Youth Leadership Committee and a Rebel Mentor. Outside of school, I have been a part of both the Full Count and Flying Squirrels recreation baseball teams, involved in Mountain Brook Community Church and Bible studies.

Q: Where do you plan to attend college in the fall of 2026 and why? What do you plan to major in?

A: I was thankful to get the opportunity to participate in the Auburn First Program and will be attending Auburn University in the fall of 2026. I love Auburn even though they aren't my team (I am more of an LSU fan). I grew up at Auburn. Both of my parents and my very special Great Aunt Pam went there, and they have all raised me there and shown me why it is so special to go to Auburn. I plan to major in business and real estate.

Q: Your senior year will be a success if… what?

A: Um, if we beat Hoover — but seriously, I really want to work hard. If you do not slack in 9th-11th grades, your senior year can be most enjoyable and you do not have to stress about college acceptance. Vestavia really prepares you for college, and I have easily excelled in all of my Auburn First classes.

Q: What are you most looking forward to in your senior year? Why?

A: All the special things seniors get to do, but especially getting to do all of my favorite things one last time with my friends.

Q: Who have been your favorite teachers and why?

A: High School: Mr. Mundt — Algebra II, 11th grade because he was funny, cool and would check in on you and was always willing to give you extra help if you didn’t understand or even just help you feel more confident before an assessment. Mrs. Hester — Physical Science, 10th grade. She explains stuff thoroughly and always makes sure you understood things and were prepared for all assessments. She came in every day and actually taught us!

Middle School: Ms. Downs — Spanish Teacher, 8th grade. She was real and just really made her class fun. I will never forget that class. She made something hard like learning a new language not seem so intimidating.

Elementary School: They were all great, but my most memorable year was second grade and that was because of how great Mrs. Kim Evans was and when I felt really confident and successful at school for the first time.

Q: What is your favorite subject and why?

A: History, because it has always been the subject I have scored the highest in and that is because I actually enjoy learning about it.

Q: What are some unique experiences you’ve gotten to do while attending the Vestavia Hills City Schools?

A: Spanish trip to St. Augustine and Orlando, and getting to be a Rebel Pal to an elementary student at Vestavia East. It has been rewarding to leave school once a week and get to build a relationship with him my junior and senior year.

Q: We interviewed your mom a few weeks ago about being a 25-year teacher. What are your favorite and least favorite things about being a teacher’s kid in your school system?

A: Favorite things: It is actually the little things — when I was in elementary school it was getting to ride the bus with other teacher kids to my mom’s school. As I’ve gotten older, I like that I can actually email my mom from my school account if I need something — especially now that we do not have access to our phones this year.

Least favorite things: It can be weird because anywhere you go in Vestavia, everyone always knows your mom and some of my best friends were even in her class in fourth grade.