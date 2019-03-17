First, second place awarded to VHHS students at history competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amy Maddox Vestavia Hills High School students placed first and second in the Alabama History Bee and Bowl on March 9.

Congratulations to the Vestavia Hills High School students who competed in the Alabama History Bee and Bowl on March 9 at Spain Park High School. VHHS teams defeated all other teams to finish in first and second place for the day.

First place varsity team members included Walter Zhang, David Wang, Eric Wang, Jason Han and Jason DiRusso. Second place varsity team members included Robby Turner, Shane Mackey, JT Matthews, Connor Gaffney and Ryan Conn.

Vestavia students also had success in the History Bee with Walter Zhang finishing in first place and Robby Turner finishing in second place for the day. Both students qualified for the national History Bee competition.

Submitted by Amy Maddox