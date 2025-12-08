Art, language, climate: Vestavia Hills students bridge worlds through German Sustainability Project

× Expand Vestavia Hills High School VHHS German Students Students at Vestavia Hills High School collaborate on climate-themed art pieces, combining German language skills and environmental science lessons as part of the international “Art for Nature – Ideas for Our Future” project.

At Vestavia Hills High School, creativity and global citizenship are coming together in a way that transcends the traditional classroom.

Through a unique partnership with the German embassy and an international environmental project called POCACITO (Post-Carbon Cities of Tomorrow), students are exploring sustainability, art and language in a collaborative project that unites communities across continents.

The initiative, titled “Art for Nature – Ideas for Our Future,” brings together students in Levels 3 and 5 German, teachers Tracey Patterson and Timarie Fisk, and Atlanta-based artist Brian Hebert for an interdisciplinary experience blending environmental science, linguistic study and artistic expression.

Students engaged in German-language instruction centered on climate change and sustainability, subsequently demonstrating their understanding through the creation of 2D artworks, including paintings, drawings and collages. Supported by a grant from the German embassy, the project is one of only four of its kind in the United States. It culminated in a public exhibition Oct. 30 at Vestavia Hills High School, attended by Consul General Moltmann and members of the Alabama Germany Partnership.

From Germany to Alabama: a global classroom

The idea for the project originated through international cooperation.

The German embassy in the United States first suggested it to Max Grünig of POCACITO, which is a project to facilitate the transition of European cities to a sustainable or “post-carbon” economic model. The German Embassy then reached out to its consulates to identify partner schools, Patterson said.

“The Alabama Germany Partnership recommended Vestavia,” she said. “It sounded like a great opportunity for our students.”

Grünig led two days of German-language instruction focused on climate change and sustainability.

“The content was challenging, especially for our Level 3 students,” Patterson said. “But the visuals and local examples made it easier for them to connect.”

For Patterson, the project showed how language learning extends beyond grammar.

“Students used what they learned during the lessons to create projects they could share publicly — speaking about them in both German and English,” she said. “They even discussed their work with Consul General Moltmann and AGP members.”

Art as environmental storytelling

Students Tina Lou and Avery Brooks, both seniors, focused their artwork on Alabama’s endangered species to connect local and global concerns.

“Having lived in several countries, I’ve seen how every culture handles sustainability differently,” Lou said. “When Herr Grünig taught in German about climate change affecting our local region, it just showed how interconnected our world is.”

Brooks added that the lessons revealed new perspectives. “Learning about how Germany and other German-speaking countries address climate issues really showed me what was lacking in the U.S.,” she said. “It made me want the U.S. to try to implement these more efficient solutions.”

Their collaborative art — using pencil, charcoal and watercolor — reflected both fragility and hope. “Our message is about the life and wonder around us,” Lou said. “We just need to see and feel it before we can truly act to protect it.”

“We did the background in bright watercolors and acrylics to represent an idyllic paradise,” Brooks said. “But we drew the animals in black and white to show their impermanence — they stick out in paradise, clearly not designed to be there.”

Creative confidence and collaboration

Working with artist Brian Hebert added a new dimension to the students’ creative process.

“Several of the students have rich art experiences, but most do not make art regularly,” Patterson said. “When Mr. Hebert joined us, each group already had a vision. He helped them make those visions come true — suggesting techniques and encouraging them to trust their instincts.”

Lou recalled Hebert’s mentorship fondly. “I was nervous to outline the bird I drew in pen because I was afraid to ruin it, but he helped me start,” she said. “He showed me some of his own work and encouraged me to experiment more. I honestly just gained so much confidence.”

Brooks said Hebert’s guidance was both practical and inspiring: “He helped us decide which techniques and mediums to use — especially ones we hadn’t tried before. He was so helpful in letting us implement our vision.”

Patterson said one of the most rewarding moments was watching students collaborate across boundaries.

“Groups of students who normally wouldn’t choose to work together were able to collaborate meaningfully under time constraints,” Patterson said. “It wasn’t just about art or language — it was about teamwork and problem solving.”

Empathy, language and lasting impact

Both students found the blend of German and art transformative.

“Using German and art showed me how learning is so interconnected — when ideas blend, they naturally become more creative,” Lou said.

Brooks, who speaks English, German and Spanish, said the literalness of German words describing environmental concepts was very interesting. “It made me think differently about how language shapes understanding,” she said.

Asked to summarize their work in a single German word, Lou chose “gefühle,” which means emotions. “Empathy is one of the most valuable things we have,” she said. “I want people to feel something when they see our art.”

Brooks chose “lebensraum,” which means habitat. “It represents the world these animals should have — a perfect home where they belong.”

Both said they hope their work inspires action. “I hope Alabama natives who see the art will feel called to learn more about endangered animals here and see how they can help,” Brooks said.

A foundation for future global learning

Coordinating the project required flexibility and teamwork across departments.

“As the classroom teacher, I had to restructure lessons and units to make time,” Patterson said. “I worked with Dr. Fisk to gather materials and with administrators for outreach and support. Everyone pitched in.”

The collaboration also expanded the school’s global network.

“Working with POCACITO and the German consulate means we now have contacts to share our experiences with others,” Patterson said. “The funding allowed Mr. Hebert to travel and bring materials, which made all the difference.”

She hopes to carry what students learned into future German courses.

“I plan to include the vocabulary and themes in our AP and Honors German units,” she said. “What was missing before was a collaborative project where students could apply what they’d learned. I’d love to offer something like this every year.”

For Patterson, the project’s legacy is broader than art or language.

“Our visitors remarked that students found it meaningful when a guest speaker talked about issues that are both local and global,” she said. “They realized we have more in common with people far away than they thought. I hope this inspires others to reach out, learn from others and bring those lessons home.”