AP US History students complete two community service projects

This year, the AP US History students at Vestavia Hills High School have completed two community service projects - a toy drive and a book drive.

Spring Book Drive:

4417 books in 157 boxes

Books donated to the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development's Books for the Black Belt drive https://www.uaced.ua.edu/books-for-the-black-belt.html

worked in partnership with schools throughout the system

$3500 donation from Books-A-Million

Class competition between all APUSH classes

Fall Toy Drive:

More than $800 raised and 135 toys donated to Marine Toys for Tots in partnership with Andrew Gravlee and the Vestavia Hills Fire Department. https://www.toysfortots.org/ Toys for Tots is working with Good360 to get toys to those affected by the tornadoes this month.

A donation of $500 to the Toys for Tots Native American Program

VHHS Fine Arts and Athletics department supported fundraising efforts as did the Vestavia Neighborhood Market Walmart

More than two dozen students were involved in organizing the fundraiser.

Submitted by Amy Maddox