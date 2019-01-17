Alabama Thespian Festival coming to VHHS Feb. 15-16

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jamie Stephenson. Students watch a performance in the VHHS auditorium, which is set to host the 2019 Alabama Thespian Festival from Feb. 15-16.

The 2019 Alabama Thespian Festival will come to Vestavia Hills High School from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16.

The annual gathering of student theatre groups will bring about 1,000 people to the high school, VHHS theatre teacher Jamie Stephenson said. The event includes 40 to 50 workshops, two main-stage, full-length shows and six one-acts, along with other solo events.

Students will also have a chance to earn scholarships at the event, Stephenson said.

Vestavia was chosen as they are one of the few schools in the state that can house the number of students that attend the event, Stephenson said. This is the first time in the school’s history that it has hosted the event.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to be in Vestavia Hills,” Stephenson said, speaking of the potential economic impact of the festival.

The workshops offered at the festival bring in guest artists from all over the United States, offering students chances to learn from professionals, opportunities they would not have otherwise, Stephenson said.

Preparing for the event has been “kind of crazy,” Stephenson said, with parents volunteering to help run concessions and students volunteering weekend hours to help get the school ready for the festival.

“It’s a huge thing for us,” Stephenson said. “... I think it builds our reputation but it also builds our student’s confidence in what they’re doing.”

The event is not open to the public this year, as it has sold out to educators and students, Stephenson said. The event begins at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15 and runs until 10 p.m., and runs from about 8 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m.