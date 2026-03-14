165 Vestavia Hills High School seniors earn seal of biliteracy

× Expand Photos courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. VHHS Bilieracy Presentation Seniors at Vestavia Hills High School receive the seal of biliteracy for being proficient in at least two languages. Bottom left is world languages teacher Lisa McFadden, chairwoman of the program.

Vestavia Hills High School had 165 seniors awarded the seal of biliteracy recently to certify that they are proficient in at least two languages.

A ceremony was held on Jan. 30 to mark the accomplishment. Several students in the group are proficient in more than two languages, school officials said.

Vestavia Hills’ seal of biliteracy program was started in 2017 by Lisa McFadden, a Spanish teacher and world languages department chairwoman, along with teachers Sara Quarterman and Laura Buder. Since that time, the state has created a statewide seal program modeled after the one in Vestavia Hills.

Over the years, more than 800 Vestavia Hills High School students have earned the seal of biliteracy — more than any other high school in Alabama.

In other news from Vestavia Hills High School:

The school’s show choir began its 2026 show choir competition season by earning second place at the Albertville Diamond Classic at Albertville High School on Jan. 31. The choir also received an award for best vocals in the middle division of the competition.

Wrestler Elle Thomas became the first female wrestler from Vestavia Hills High to qualify for the Alabama High School Athletic Association state wrestling competition. She is coached by Nick Tucker.