15 Vestavia Hills High School students named National Merit Semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. National Merit Semifinalists at Vestavia Hills High School.

Fifteen seniors at Vestavia Hills High School have been named to this year’s class of National Merit Semifinalists.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation released its annual list of Semifinalists today. The students were selected from a pool of more than 1.5 million applicants.

National Merit Semifinalists at Vestavia Hills High School are: Mallory Barry, Laura Reed Cunningham, Kyuna Kim, Robert Laughlin, Jack Lin, Eileen Liu, Isabella Lloyd, Shane Mackey, Caroline Magee, Jacob Moore, Andrew Precise, Ben Reynolds, Robby Turner, David Wang and Amanda Wilson.

The students are now members of a group of 16,000 Semifinalists nationally who represent less than one percent of the students who applied by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“These 15 students have been great representatives of our school and community for years, and this achievement is just another example of their leadership,” Vestavia Hills High School principal Tyler Burgess, Ed.D., said today. “We are proud of them for all they’ve done and look forward to seeing the doors that will open for them in their future.”

National Merit Finalists will be announced in spring 2020. Those who earn Finalist honors will be eligible for more than $31 million in exclusive scholarship offers, according to a release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Submitted by Whit McGhee.