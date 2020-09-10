13 Vestavia Hills High School students named National Merit Semifinalists

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia Hills High School Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Thirteen seniors at Vestavia Hills High School have been named to this year’s class of National Merit Semifinalists.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation released its annual list of 16,000 Semifinalists recently. Semifinalists at Vestavia Hills High School are, in alphabetical order:

Alexander Stephen Barr

Katy Chen

Ricky Lin Dong

Sarah Katherine Gray

Jason Dewei Han

Cecilia Ling-Huan Kong

Esther Yelim Lee

Leighton Russell Reese

Raleigh Grace Robinson

Hanna Sha

Dylan Weilong Shi

Alex Michael Stern

Grant Michale Uldrich

The students were selected from a pool of more than 1.5 million applicants who took the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Semifinalists represent less than 1% of all U.S. high school seniors and are the highest-scoring entrants in their respective states, according to a press release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

“We are so proud of these students for achieving one of the highest academic honors a senior can earn. This is a testament not only to these students, but to their teachers and families who helped bring out the best in each one of them. This recognition represents the culmination of years of hard work, and we look forward to watching these National Merit Semifinalists achieve even greater success in the next chapter of their lives,” said Tonya Rozell, Vestavia Hills High School principal.

The Semifinalists will now compete for the title of National Merit Finalist and some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million combined. Finalists will be announced this spring.