VHHS senior receives the National Aspirations in Computing Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pam Hickman Sarvagna Velidandla, right, recently received the prestigious National Aspirations in Computing Award for her achievements and aspirations in the field of computing.

Sarvagna Velidandla, a high school senior from Vestavia Hills High School, has recently been awarded the prestigious National Aspirations in Computing Award for her achievements and aspirations in the field of computing.

The National Aspirations in Computing Award is presented by the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) to young women who demonstrate a strong interest and potential in computing and technology. The award recognizes the achievements of young women who have shown exceptional computing abilities, leadership skills, academic excellence, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.

Velidandla has been passionate about computing since she was young and has been actively involved in various computer-related activities throughout her high school years. She is involved in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and the VHHS Robotics Team where she has led various coding and engineering projects.

In addition to her passion for computing, Velidandla is also an accomplished student. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school, and has taken several advanced courses in computer science, mathematics, and science. Velidandla plans to pursue a career in computer science and hopes to use her skills to make a positive impact in the world.

Receiving the National Aspirations in Computing Award has been a great honor for Velidandla and she hopes that it will inspire more young women to pursue careers in computing and technology. She believes that diversity is essential in the field of computing, and that more women and underrepresented minorities are needed to bring new perspectives and ideas to the table.

-- Submitted by Pam Hickman