VHHS sees 13 named National Merit semifinalists

Thirteen seniors at Vestavia Hills High School have been named semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

National Merit semifinalists at Vestavia Hills High School are, as pictured:

Front Row, L-R: Maria Deng, Ranee Brady, Margaret Patton, Christina Sorochinsky, Catherine Kramer, Katelynn Holt, Savan Patel

Back Row, L-R: Jonathan Wilson, Ethan Wylie, John Ham, Brian Chen, Frank Qiang, John Paul Pierre

The students are among 16,000 semifinalists nationwide who will have the opportunity to compete for some $30 million in scholarships, according to a release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The students entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of high school seniors in the U.S.

“These students did a stellar job given all they had to navigate over the past year and a half,” said Tonya Rozell, Vestavia Hills High School principal.

“Our National Merit semifinalists demonstrated a commitment to excellence and perseverance through the uncertainty around them, and their teachers also demonstrated a commitment to excellence in helping them reach their academic goals,” Rozell said.

National Merit finalists will be announced in the spring of 2022.