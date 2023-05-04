VHHS Robotics Team performs well at nationals

The Vestavia Hills High School Robotics Team made waves at the recent VEX Robotics Worlds Competition held in Dallas. VEX is the largest STEM competition in the world.

The team is comprised of a diverse group of young people who showcased their skills in engineering, computer science and project management, impressing judges and spectators alike. The team's journey to the competition began in May 2022 when they started working on their robot design, coding and testing. The hard work paid off as they secured a spot in the competition, competing against teams worldwide. The VHHS Robotics Team demonstrated teamwork and strategic planning, ranking 46th out of 81 teams in their division.

The team's robot was able to perform complex maneuvers, pick up objects and move quickly through the competition course, earning high scores from judges. The team's success has put their school on the map and highlighted the importance of robotics education in preparing young people for future careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

The success of the VHHS Robotics Team would not have been possible without the dedication and support of their parents and team sponsors. The parents have been a constant source of encouragement for the team, volunteering their time and resources to ensure that the team had everything they needed to succeed. The team sponsor, Mrs. Hickman, who also serves as a mentor, has been instrumental in guiding the team through the competition process. She has provided technical expertise, strategic advice and emotional support, working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that the team was prepared for the competition. The robotics team is deeply grateful for the sacrifices that their parents and team sponsor have made. The team hopes that their success will inspire others to support STEM education in their communities, recognizing the transformative power that it can have on young people's lives.

Congratulations to the team on their remarkable achievement and to their parents and sponsor for their selfless contributions to the team's success!

— Submitted by Pam Hickman.