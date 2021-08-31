VHEW welcomes new students

New students to Vestavia Hills Elementary West were welcomed by the school’s PTO with two events to kick off the school year. On August 5, new kindergartners and first-time West students gathered at the school’s playground for a popsicle party. Students and parents alike connected with new friends and celebrated the start of the 2021-2022 year. PTO distributed “I love West” sunglasses to kids. More than 80 families attended the first PTO event of the year.

On August 11, the first day of school, parents of kindergartners were invited to attend a “Boohoo Yahoo” breakfast after dropping off their students. “We know the kids weren’t the only ones nervous about the first day of kindergarten!” said Melissa Simmons, West PTO president. “Boohoo Yahoo allowed parents to drink some coffee and cheer or cry together as they commemorated this milestone in their children’s lives.” Parents also received a brief introduction to the PTO and were encouraged to join.

-- Submitted by Emily Rein.