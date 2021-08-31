VHEW celebrates "West Way Week"

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Emily Rein Students at Vestavia Hills Elementary West recently celebrated "West Way Week."

Students at Vestavia Hills Elementary West kicked off the new school year on Aug. 16 with West Way Week. Throughout the week, three character traits that make up “The West Way” were emphasized—kindness, respect and responsibility.

The West Way is an important part of the curriculum at VHEW, and it provides a character education framework for how students are expected to behave at school every day.

The school’s commitment to teaching The West Way earned it recognition as a National School of Character in May. This title was bestowed on only 47 schools in North and South America and one in Alabama by Character.org.

Students received a West Way water bottle sticker to serve as a reminder of the importance of showing kindness, respect and responsibility. West Way Week culminated with students wearing clothing from their favorite teams to emphasize that the school is a team.

--Submitted by Emily Rein