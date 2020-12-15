VHCS planning on 45% of remote students to return to traditional model in 2021

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Vestavia Hills Board of Education along Montgomery Highway on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

Based on the results of a November survey, Vestavia Hills City Schools is planning on about 45% of students in the remote model to return to in-person learning in the new semester, Superintendent Todd Freeman said at the Dec. 14 Board of Education meeting.

While there were many “no responses” to the November survey, Freeman said many of those were at the secondary level, which won’t have as much of an impact as the return of elementary school students, which will mean the return of many elementary school teachers, Freeman said. Some elementary students may have a different teacher, Freeman said.

With about 1,400 students currently in the remote model, that means about 500 more students returning to in-person learning throughout the school system, Freeman said. Parents have until Jan. 5 to let the school know if they want to change their response to the November survey asking if their child would be in the remote or traditional learning model.

While students return Jan. 6, the first semester will not end until Jan. 15, meaning students who change models will not change until Jan. 19, the first day of the second semester, which follows the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Freeman also gave the Board an update on COVID-19 numbers throughout the school system. The school has consistently had less than 1% of the student population with positive cases, and only 0.16% of students tested positive after being exposed at school, he said. All things considered, Freeman said, school leaders are pleased with the low number of students and staff who have tested positive for the virus.

Board President Lisa Baker said the numbers are evidence of how hard everyone throughout the school system has been working this year.

“To be at the end of the semester, there’s been bumps along the way, but this is really encouraging,” Baker said. “We need to really stay diligent, keep on the plan, just keep moving forward and get through the next semester.”

The Board approved the replacement of the roof covering the locker room at Vestavia Hills High School, next to the visitor stands at the football field. Assistant Superintendent Patrick Martin said the project should take about 30 days. The bid was awarded to Metal Roofing Solutions, Inc., who had the low bid of $104,500.

The Board also approved a $20,000 contract with Strategic Edge consulting, which will help the school system create a strategic plan for the athletic department, with the help of Martin and Athletic Director Jeff Segars.

In other business, the Board: