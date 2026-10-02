VHCS Hall of Fame adding 4 inductees

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools The Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools.

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame will add four new inductees this year to its list of legendary educators.

Inductees in the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 include, in alphabetical order:

Kim Hauser, fifth grade teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central from 1995 to 2005, assistant principal of Vestavia Hills Elementary West from 2005 to 2013, and principal of Vestavia Hills Elementary West from 2013 to 2024

Suzanne Lisenby, first grade teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park from 2005 to 2015

Mark Richardson, Ed.D., fifth grade teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central from 1990 to 1997, and principal of Vestavia Hills Elementary East from 1999 to 2024

Sondra Richardson, English teacher at Louis Pizitz Middle School from 1977 to 1998

This year’s inductees were chosen from a field of nominees submitted by alumni, current and former school employees, and the community at large. The Class of 2026 will be the seventh group of educators inducted into the VHCS Hall of Fame. A list of previous inductees as well as nomination information for next year’s class is available at vhcs.us/halloffame.

“This year’s inductees into the VHCS Hall of Fame continue our tradition of honoring outstanding educators who have influenced the lives of so many in our community. Kim, Suzanne, Mark, and Sondra served the school system with distinction, and they helped establish a standard of excellence that will live on for generations” said Todd Freeman, Ed.D., Vestavia Hills City Schools superintendent.

Inductees will be honored at a special Hall of Fame ceremony on Monday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools