VHCS earns "A" on state report card

Vestavia Hills City Schools earned an “A” on the Alabama State Report Card, released today by the Alabama State Department of Education.

All eight of the district’s schools also received an “A” on their respective report cards, ALSDE announced today.

The Alabama State Report Card score is assigned using prior school year data from a wide variety of sources. The report card grade reflects several different factors including academic achievement, academic growth, chronic absenteeism, as well as graduation rates and college and career readiness, according to a news release from ALSDE.

Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman said he was pleased with the report card results.

“The Alabama State Report Card is a snapshot of our schools and is one of many measures we use to determine the success of our school system and the opportunities for students to learn without limits,” Freeman said. “In addition to the report card, we produce an annual report that highlights many other accomplishments of our schools that are not necessarily captured in the report card but, nevertheless, are indicators of success to our stakeholders and community.”

In the 2017-18 school year, more than 90 percent of Vestavia Hills High School seniors entered college upon graduation and earned $32 million in scholarship offers.

The school system increased access last year to the Academy of Craft Training program in Birmingham and increased offerings of Advanced Placement (AP) courses. Vestavia Hills High School administered AP exams to 424 students — an all-time high — and 75 percent of test-takers earned a score that qualified them for college credit.

Vestavia Hills City Schools is also home to 73 National Board Certified Teachers and three current National Blue Ribbon Schools (Vestavia Hills Elementary West, Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park, and Liberty Park Middle School).

More information on the Alabama State Report Card may be found on the Alabama State Department of Education website at https://www.alsde.edu/dept/erc. The district's annual report may be viewed at http://www.vestavia.k12.al.us/reports.

Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools