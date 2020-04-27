VHCS 50th anniversary event postponed

× Expand Board of Education

Vestavia Hills City Schools has announced the postponing of the school’s 50th anniversary celebration previously scheduled for Aug. 18.

The event, honoring the founding of the school system in 1970, was meant to coincide with the opening of the new Pizitz Middle School campus on Columbiana Road, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, school officials have not been able to prepare for the event.

“This was due primarily to the inability for us to move forward right now with preparations for the event, not out of concern about any potential impacts on the 2020-21 school year,” said Whit McGhee, director of public relations for VHCS.

The event has been postponed to a later date in the fall, and McGhee said a new date should be known in the next few weeks.