Vestavia students raise $217,000 for oncology, oncofertility (photos)

× 1 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 35 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 36 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 37 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 38 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 39 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 40 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 41 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 42 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 43 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 44 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 45 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 46 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 47 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 48 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 49 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 50 of 51 Expand David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 51 of 51 Expand David Leong Hundreds in the community participate in the annual VHHS RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement) Day event featuring music and activities to celebrate fundraising efforts for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event was free to the public and held on the practice field of Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL on Apr. 11, 2026. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

Hundreds of people came out for the annual Vestavia Hills High School RISE Day activities Saturday to raise money for the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology and Oncofertility Program at UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The event, held from 3 to 10 p.m., celebrated the school’s Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement program, a semester-long initiative focused on community involvement and fundraising. It included live music, student activities, games and food, along with a luminary ceremony.

There were 1,332 students involved on teams this year, and they collectively raised $217,332, school officials said.