Vestavia Voice 2025 first day of school photo gallery

× 1 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. × 2 of 59 Expand First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 3 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 4 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 5 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 6 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school for eighth grade at Pizitz Middle School × 7 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school in the seventh grade at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 8 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school for Forrest Kreps in the 10th grade at Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 9 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 10 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 11 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 12 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school for the senior basketball cheerleaders at Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 13 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 14 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 15 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 16 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school for Jay Kreps in his senior year at Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 17 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 18 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 19 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 20 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 21 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 22 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 23 of 59 Expand Submitted photo Ready for junior year at Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 24 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school at Vestavia Hills Elementary West in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 25 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 26 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 27 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 28 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 29 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 30 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 31 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of junior year in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 32 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 33 of 59 Expand Submitted photo On his way to senior year. × 34 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 35 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 36 of 59 Expand Submitted photo Fifth grade teachers on the first day of school at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 37 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 38 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school for the office staff at Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 39 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school for fifth grade teachers at Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 40 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school for Chambers Thorton in the seventh grade at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 41 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 42 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school for L.E. Smith in the eight grade at Pizitz Middle School and Button Smith (in her 28th year) at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 43 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 44 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 45 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 46 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 47 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of second and fifth grades at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 48 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 49 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 50 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 51 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school for seniors in Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2026 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. From left are Hamp McMurray, Cam Burnaman, Charlie Noto, Aidan Metsky, Ben Polson and Seth Rouse. × 52 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 53 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school in the seventh grade at Liberty Park Middle School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 54 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 55 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 56 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 57 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school photo in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 58 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school in the fith grade at Vestavia Hills Elementary West in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 59 of 59 Expand Submitted photo First day of school for seniors in the Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2026 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. From left are Marley Cowan, Margie Latimer, Sarah Cox, Audrey Bagley, Katelyn Merrill, Sylvia Crowe, Collins Tyus and Sage Word. Prev Next

Parents weren't shy about sharing first day of school pics in Vestavia Hills, and some teachers and office staff got in the spirit, too.

Here is our Vestavia Voice first day of school photo gallery.