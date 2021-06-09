Vestavia students win HEAL recipe challenge

× Expand HEAL Alabama

The first HEAL-icious Recipe Challenge Grand Championship occurred on the last “normal” day of 2020. While the past year has been challenging, teachers from across Jefferson County have utilized the HEAL curriculum to encourage positive lifestyle habits in the youth they teach.

For the second year, HEAL sponsored a HEAL-icious (healthy and delicious) Recipe Grand Championship. While the format may have looked different due to COVID-19, the excitement and creativity of HEAL students remained robust. More than 400 students in schools across Jefferson County competed in their local competitions for recognition of their work, creating healthy and delicious snacks. Family and Consumer Sciences teachers in select schools used the HEAL curriculum in their classroom instruction and then culminated the unit with a recipe challenge. Students competed to create their own unique recipes that are nutrient-dense and have a moderate or low amount of fat, sugar, and sodium. Besides preparing a delicious snack, students created a video explaining the nutritional value of their recipe. Judging was based on a combination of the student presentation, the taste of the snack and the health benefit of the dish. The top winners of these local events then represented their school in the virtual grand championship.

HEAL was founded in 2002 and became a formal 501(c)(3) in 2006. Their mission is to measurably improve the health of Alabama citizens and reverse the growing epidemic of obesity and chronic diseases through evidence-based fitness, nutrition, and healthy lifestyle curricula delivered in schools. HEAL curricula are designed to promote healthy lifestyle behaviors through education combined with strategic, real-life application. These curricula are adaptable for students in K-12 schools and follow them through to college and into the workforce. Lessons taught through physical education, family and consumer sciences classes, core health, and soon, career tech provide students with a strong start and point them to a strong finish with a workforce ready mentality.

HEAL now serves more than 170 schools in 55 school systems across Alabama, impacting approximately 34,000 students and 300 professional educators. The program’s reach extends to 1.8 million people through weekly HEAL education programming airing on APT and through statewide, health-related events.

The HEAL curriculum is provided at no cost to schools and relies on donations and grants from individuals, corporations and foundations.

“Thanks to major partners like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, The Alabama State Department of Education, The University of Alabama (UAB) at Birmingham, Walker Area Community Foundation, The Daniel Foundation of Alabama, Alabama Power, Regions Bank and others, we have successfully served more than 228,000 students and families over the last 12 years with significant measurable results,” said Christy Swaid, Founder of HEAL. HEAL is designed to be teacher driven and teacher friendly. More than 95% of schools that implement HEAL continue to do so year after year.

This year’s winners are:

1st Place: Whitney Hufnagle, Pizitz Middle School,

Dish – Fruit Pizza

2nd Place: Jada Powell, Pizitz Middle School

Dish – Almond Butter Parfait

3rd Place: Luke Hurst, North Jefferson Middle School

Dish – Homemade Peanut Butter Crackers

