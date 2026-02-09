Vestavia students celebrate character, philanthropy, service

×
Photo courtesy of Vestavia HIlls City Schools.
Vestavia Hills High School students rake leaves for senior citizens in Vestavia Hills.
Vestavia Hills High School students rake leaves for senior citizens in Vestavia Hills.
Photo courtesy of Vestavia HIlls City Schools.
A student in the Vestavia Hills High School Literacy Club plays bingo with a patient at the Veterans Administration Hospital.
A student in the Vestavia Hills High School Literacy Club plays bingo with a patient at the Veterans Administration Hospital.
This school year, students and staff across Vestavia Hills City Schools have lived out “The Vestavia Way” by focusing on character, service and philanthropy.
Here are examples of community service by students:
- Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights: Students collected shoes and partnered with the Grace Klein nonprofit to host canned food drives, and fifth graders had weekly lunches with senior citizens at the New Merkel House.
- Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge: The Peer Helpers educated peers about cystic fibrosis, explained plans to support students experiencing extended hospital stays by creating hospital kits and planned for roses to be distributed at a cystic fibrosis walk in May. Students also assembled snack bags for students at Center Point Elementary School.
- Vestavia Hills Elementary East: The school raised money through its annual Color Run, donating $3,000 to Neighbor9, a nonprofit founded by school alumni, and collected Christmas gifts for children and senior citizens in Birmingham’s Smithfield neighborhood, as well as books, blankets and food. Several classes also bought Christmas gifts for children through a Christmas Angel program.
- Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park: Students collected warm clothing items for people in need, held a canned food drive, volunteered with FeedBHM, visited the humane society to support animal welfare and sang Christmas carols at the Kirkwood by the River retirement community.
- Vestavia Hills Elementary West: Students donated 2,463 items during a canned food drive and delivered vegetables from the school garden to a local food bank.
- Liberty Park Middle School: Students raised more than $8,700 for Make-A-Wish Alabama.
- Pizitz Middle School: Students participated in philanthropy efforts with Libby’s Friends, the Miracle League, Post Place, Unless U, Urban Ministries, Love in Action, Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank, Grace Klein, Glenwood Farms, Alabama Wildlife Center and Morningside retirement community.
- Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus: Students held a canned food drive and collected socks for senior citizens.
- Vestavia Hills High School: Students hosted fundraisers for the Lovelady Center, collected more than 15,000 cans of food for Vestavia Hills Methodist Church and Love In Action, collected stuffed animals for the Amelia Center at Children’s Hospital, volunteered at Fiesta Birmingham for Hispanic Heritage Month, packed healthy food boxes for families in need in partnership with Mercy Deliverance Ministries, created holiday cards for Amedisys Hospice Care patients, decorated cookies and played carpet golf with seniors at the Morningside retirement community, raked yards for elderly people, volunteered with the Special Olympics, ran the Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services basketball league for kindergarten through second grade, volunteered at baseball camps for underprivileged inner-city youth, supported the Miracle League, helped set up 1,300 holiday distribution boxes for the Salvation Army through YouthServe, played bingo with Veterans Administration Hospital patients, and decorated Christmas trees, sang Christmas carols, and created Christmas and encouragement cards for the Hope Lodge.