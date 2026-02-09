Vestavia students celebrate character, philanthropy, service

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia HIlls City Schools. Vestavia Hills High School students rake leaves for senior citizens in Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills High School students rake leaves for senior citizens in Vestavia Hills. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia HIlls City Schools. A student in the Vestavia Hills High School Literacy Club plays bingo with a patient at the Veterans Administration Hospital. A student in the Vestavia Hills High School Literacy Club plays bingo with a patient at the Veterans Administration Hospital. Prev Next

This school year, students and staff across Vestavia Hills City Schools have lived out “The Vestavia Way” by focusing on character, service and philanthropy.

Here are examples of community service by students: