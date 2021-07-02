Vestavia student earns perfect 36 on ACT

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Lori Wylie Ethan Wylie recently scored a perfect 36 on the ACT. He is a rising senior at VHHS.

Ethan Wylie, a rising senior at Vestavia Hills High School, earned a perfect 36 composite score on the ACT.

Wylie earned the perfect score on his first attempt at the test, with no preparation beforehand, said his mother, Lori Wylie.

“We are so excited for what his future holds,” Lori Wylie said.

The ACT is used by colleges and universities across the country to determine eligibility for admission, and less than one-half of 1% of all ACT test-takers earn a perfect score.