Vestavia school system ends fiscal 2023 with 110% of budgeted revenues

State Rep. Mike Shaw presents a $46,500 check to the Vestavia Hills Board of Education from his legislative discretionary fund at a school board meeting on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, as Superintendent Todd Freeman listens. Vestavia Hills schools Superintendent Todd Freeman, right, talks about the school system,s technology director, Keith Price, left, receiving the Data Security Champion Award from the Council for Leaders Alabama Schools during a Vestavia Hills Board of Education meeting on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Vestavia Hills schools Superintendent Todd Freeman, left, congratulates Brendan Lovelady with the school system's technology department for receiving chief technology officer certification from the Alabama Leaders in Technology organization during a school board meeting on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education ended fiscal 2023 on solid financial footing, with revenues and other financing sources coming in at 110% of the amount budgeted, the school system’s chief financial officer reported to the board Monday.

The school board had expected to receive about $91.8 million in revenues in fiscal 2023, which ended Sept. 30, but preliminary, unaudited end-of-the-year results showed revenues at $101 million, financial statements show.

The school board had planned to spend $90.7 million in fiscal 2023 but — with revenues coming in higher than anticipated — ended up spending $95.8 million, records show. That was 105.7% of the amount budgeted, Chief Financial Officer Courtney Brown said.

The end result was a $5.2 million surplus for the year, compared to a $139,000 surplus in fiscal 2022.

In fiscal 2022, the district budgeted for $87 million in revenues and $85.5 million in expenditures but ended up getting $91 million in revenues and spending almost the same amount.

In fiscal 2023, state revenues were $47. 3 million ($4.5 million greater than anticipated), and local (city and county) revenues were $52.8 million ($4.4 million more than anticipated).

Brown also noted that at the end of the fiscal year, the school system had enough reserves in its general fund to cover 1.6 months’ worth of operating expenses.

“We actually ended on a good note this year, so I feel very good about it,” Brown said.

The school board also on Monday agreed to pay Duncan & Thompson Construction Services $297,285 to build a new canopy in front of Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge.

The previous canopy at the front entrance was damaged by a vehicle this past summer and had to be taken down. The school board’s attorney plans to seek reimbursement for at least a good portion of that expense from the school board’s insurance company, which in turn will seek reimbursement from the party that caused the damage, Superintendent Todd Freeman said.

However, it’s likely the board will have to pay some of the expenses for the new canopy because the new canopy extends farther than the previous one, covering the full length of the loading and unloading area, Freeman said.

The goal is to get the new canopy installed over Christmas break, he said.

