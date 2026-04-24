Vestavia's Peterson in Final 4 for Alabama Teacher of Year

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hannah Peterson, the Vestavia Hills 2025-26 Secondary Teacher of the Year, some some review work with some of her sports medicine students prior to mid-term exams on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.

Hannah Peterson, a health science teacher from Vestavia Hills High School, has been named among the “Final Four” teachers in the running for 2026-27 Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Peterson began her career at Vestavia Hills High School in 2015. In addition to being the school’s head athletic trainer, she leads a program that blends classroom instruction with real-world health care experience. Students in her courses explore topics such as sports medicine and participate in clinical internships.

Peterson also chairs the Alabama Athletic Trainers Association Secondary Advisory Council and advises the school’s HOSA Future Secondary Medical Professionals chapter. She was named Alabama Athletic Trainer of the Year for Schools in 2016.

“Hannah is a distinguished educator who loves her students and embraces her calling to prepare them for their future endeavors,” Vestavia Hills schools Superintendent Todd Freeman said. “Hannah’s recognition also is a tribute to the importance of career and technical education teachers in Alabama public education.”Other finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year this year are: Elizabeth Eubanks Von Hofe, a special education teacher from Spanish Fort Elementary School in Baldwin County; Lindy Vizzina, an art teacher from Wills Valley Elementary School in Fort Payne; and Eshwaa Godfrey, a science teacher at Selma High School.

The winner is set to be announced on May 13 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery.

Katie Smith, a fifth grade teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, was among the top 16 finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year, marking the first time that Vestavia Hills had two teachers in the top 16.

Smith is known for creating an engaging, student-centered classroom environment and focuses on building strong relationships with students while using innovative instructional strategies. She holds a master’s degree in instructional leadership and has earned certification by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

Read more about Peterson and Smith here.