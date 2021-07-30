Vestavia resident scores perfect 36 on ACT

× Expand Liam Falconer

Vestavia resident and Indian Springs School rising senior Liam Falconer recently achieved a perfect 36 composite score on the ACT, joining an elite group of high school students.

Fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school Class of 2020, only 5,579 students out of 1.67 million who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”

The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school. Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas. ACT scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S.

– Submitted by Heidi Falconer.