Vestavia News Network earns All-Alabama ranking at 2025 state journalism convention

Students from Vestavia Hills High School’s Vestavia News Network recently earned an All-Alabama ranking at the Alabama Scholastic Press Association’s state journalism convention at the University of Alabama.

That’s the highest ranking for scholastic journalism in the state, and this is the first time students from Vestavia Hills High School have received this ranking, school officials said.

Several students submitted work for judging, and others competed in on-site competitions while at the convention and won awards:

Tom Burrus — Second place: broadcast feature story

Wright Bishop – Second place: creative video

Kathryn Ellis — Second place: sports photo

Brooks Bennett — Third place: videography and editing

AK Atkinson and Kathryn Ellis — Third place: podcast

Jackson Mikos (freshman) — Third place: on-site news anchor

The Vestavia News Network produces a daily morning show that features school announcements and videos that highlight aspects of student life at the school. Students rotate through all positions, including anchor, camera, director, teleprompter, sound and graphics.

VNN students also assist with the broadcasting of football games and other athletic events at the school and gain hands-on experience with the new Daktronics video board at Thompson-Reynolds Stadium.