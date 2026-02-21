Vestavia JV Rebelettes dance team named 2026 national champions

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Measel The junior varsity Rebelettes dance tean from Vestavia Hills High School placed first in the National Dance Alliance team performance competition and were named national champions in Orlando on Feb. 17, 2026.

The Vestavia Hills High School junior varsity Rebelettes were crowned national champions and placed first in the team performance division at the National Dance Alliance competition in Orlando on Feb. 17.

Meanwhile, the varsity team placed fourth in the team performance division and sixth in the jazz division. A combined varsity and junior varsity team placed seventh in the large varsity game day division.

The junior varsity Rebelettes include Ally McCleary, Ashley Faust, Ava Ishee, Breland Sansing, Clara McNeese, Ella Booth, Ella Grace Day, Emilyn DeWaard, Jennie Kennedy, Julia Jester, Julia Parker, Kathleen DiRusso, Laney Flannagan, Lola Johnston, Mary Catherine Bilodeau, Maegan Measel, Payton Norris, Laney Woodham and Riley Arnold.

The varsity Rebelettes include Wesley Tarn, Tana Hengst, Sadie Chavers, Lainey Ann Ramey, Mary Beth Phillips, Kate Coshatt, Alexis Rudolph, Meredith Robison, Claire Jackman, Caroline Covington, Mallory Ritchie, Piper Luccasen, Morgan Stephens, Katherine Crowe, Mary Carmen McNeese, Ceile Jordan and Mary Nix.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Measel The Vestavia Hills High School varsity Rebelettes dance team placed fourth in the National Dance Alliance team performance division and sixth in the jazz division in Orlando in February 2026.

The junior varsity team is coached by Lindsay Troha, and the varsity coach is Charity Jones. Bella Wilson serves as an assistant Rebelettes coach.