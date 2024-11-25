Vestavia Hills varsity, JV cheerleaders capture 2024 7A state championships

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills High School The Vestavia Hills High School varsity cheerleaders captured their second-in-a-row 7A state championship on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

The Vestavia Hills High School cheerleaders had a lot to celebrate at last week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association’s state championship competition.

Vestavia Hills’ varsity squad captured its second 7A state championship in a row. Meanwhile, the junior varsity squad also walked away with its second-in-a-row 7A state championship.