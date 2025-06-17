Vestavia Hills' Todd Freeman named Alabama's Superintendent of the Year

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills schools Superintendent Todd Freeman

Vestavia Hills schools Superintendent Todd Freeman on Tuesday was named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents of Alabama.

The announcement came at the group’s summer conference at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach.

Freeman has been superintendent for Vestavia Hills City Schools since 2018. Prior to that, he served as superintendent in Sylacauga for five years and worked in the Auburn school system for 20 years.

He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Valdosta State University, a master’s degree from Auburn University and a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University.