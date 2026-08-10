Vestavia Hills students return to school Aug. 11-12

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills High School Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Students are heading back to Vestavia Hills City Schools this week as the district begins the 2026-27 school year.

Students in grades 6-12 return Tuesday, Aug. 11, followed by students in kindergarten through fifth grade on Wednesday, Aug. 12. District employees have spent the summer cleaning, updating and preparing campuses for students and staff.

Families can find the full school calendar at vhcs.us/calendar, while daily start and dismissal times for individual schools are available at vhcs.us/bellschedule.

As students return, the district is also reminding families about safety requirements for those who travel to and from school on bicycles, e-bikes, scooters and other micromobility devices.

Students using those forms of transportation are expected to follow applicable Alabama laws and city of Vestavia Hills ordinances. The school system said it will use those laws to determine which devices students may bring onto and park on school campuses. Devices that students cannot legally operate or possess under state law or city ordinance will not be permitted on campus.

The district is encouraging parents to review rules covering age restrictions, licensing requirements, helmet requirements and where different types of devices may legally be operated before allowing students to ride them to school.

Families seeking more information can consult the Micromobility Reference Guide available through the city of Vestavia Hills.