Vestavia Hills student joins top anglers on Bassmaster All-State Fishing Team

× Expand Photo courtesy of Andy Thrower. Anderson Thrower of Vestavia Hills was one of two Alabamians named to the 2025 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team.

Anderson Thrower didn’t start fishing until he was 14 or 15 years old, but now at age 18, the senior from Vestavia Hills High School is among 33 of the top high school anglers in the country, according to Bassmaster, the national bass fishing organization.

Thrower was one of two Alabamians named to the 2025 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team. The other is Thomas Turnbull of Crane Hill.

The students were selected based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.

To be considered for the All-State Fishing Team, a student must have been nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school official. Students enrolled in grades 10-12 with a current-year grade point average of 2.5 or higher were eligible.

B.A.S.S. received nearly 200 nominations from across 25 states. From these, judges selected 33 student anglers to make the All-State Fishing Team. Additionally, 31 students received honorable mentions recognizing them for their tournament success as well as community service and academic achievement.

There were four students from Alabama who made the honorable mention list. They were Zac Arnold of Cullman, Mason Martin of Harvest, Brayden Tisdale of Opp and Colton Trotter of Rehobeth.

“Congratulations to this outstanding group of high school anglers,” said Glenn Cale, the B.A.S.S. tournament manager for the college, high school and junior series. “I am extremely proud of the work you put in not just on the water, but in the classroom and your community as well.”

A second panel of judges will review the nominations of the 33 All-State team members and select the 12 members of the 2025 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team.

Thrower said he expects the All-American team will be announced in October. The 12 finalists will be honored at the 2026 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic, to be held March 13-15 in Knoxville.

Thrower is among about 30 students on the Vestavia Hills High School fishing team, which last year finished fourth in the state tournament. There are a similar number on the middle school team, he said. His coaches are his father, Andy Thrower, Ryan McCorkle and Dan Spooner. His fishing partner is Wade Spooner.

“This year, I think we’re expecting a big year and maybe even win,” Anderson Thrower said.

The first tournament is scheduled for Oct. 4. Between now and June, the team will participate in one to two tournaments a month, he said.

Other than Thrower’s grandfather, no one in his family fished, so he didn’t have much exposure to it growing up, he said. A friend, Asid Khan, introduced him to it. “I’ve loved it ever since,” he said.

Thrower won two tournaments last year at Lake Eufaula and Lake Martin. His biggest largemouth bass has been 5.5 pounds, and he has caught a 4-pound smallmouth bass and 4-pound spotted bass, he said.

He got his start fishing in ponds and learned how to fish in lakes by watching YouTube videos and spending time with other fishermen, he said.

“I spent the summer going out three to four times a week, just learning new styles and trying to expand on what I know,” he said. “That’s probably what’s helped me the most is just being on the water.”

He’s now being recruited for college fishing teams at schools such as the University of North Alabama, University of Montevallo, Campbellsville University in Kentucky and Lander University in South Carolina, he said.

After three years of fishing, “I couldn’t live without it,” Thrower said. “I just love the competition, being able to compete in something that’s fun to do … enjoying nature and God’s creation.”