Vestavia Hills schools to celebrate cultural diversity during 'I Am Vestavia Week'

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills City Schools Facebook page Girls participate in a cultural dance as part of the "I Am Vestavia" celebration on Sept. 26, 2024.

Vestavia Hills City Schools will celebrate the cultural diversity of its community during “I Am Vestavia Week: A Celebration of Our Cultural Diversity,” scheduled for Jan. 20-23.

The weeklong observance will kick off with a community festival on Tuesday, Jan. 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. The evening will feature a festival village with cultural booths, a parade of flags, and performances by students and community artists. Festival activities and performances will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by a ceremony from 7 to 7:30 p.m. highlighting the richness and diversity of the Vestavia Hills community.

Families representing more than 54 countries are expected to participate, sharing elements of their native cultures with attendees. In addition to the community festival, the celebration extends into classrooms across the district. Elementary schools have received 80 “suitcase country” lesson plans, giving students hands-on opportunities to learn about different cultures and traditions.

“I Am Vestavia Week” is designed to foster understanding, connection and appreciation for the many backgrounds that make up Vestavia Hills. The Jan. 20 community festival is free and open to the public.

More information about the week’s events is available at vhcs.us/iamvestavia.