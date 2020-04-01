Vestavia Hills schools release guidance on rest of school year

× Expand Board of Education

Virtual instruction for students in Vestavia Hills City Schools will begin on April 6, and the school year will finish as scheduled on May 21, school leaders said in a statement on April 1.

“We will be implementing a triage model of learning,” said Assistant Superintendent Aimee Rainey. “During the first week teachers will deliver the instructional plans created prior to spring break. We will be working to create instructional videos and streamlining the communication process for easy access with students and parents.”

The school system will also have an onboarding process for parents, who will help in the teaching process, Rainey said.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey has declared seniors who are on track to graduate and are in good standing as of the third nine weeks reporting period will be considered as having met the state’s graduation requirements.

“For students in Kindergarten through seniors not on-track to graduate, the following options will be submitted for approval to the ALSDE:

“Our instructional delivery will include Distance/Virtual/e-Learning/Remote Methods (in-person instruction for any reason is strictly prohibited). We will be focusing on K-8 Critical Standards and a limited scope of delivery for 9th-12th graders working toward earning high school credit. Assignments will be used to measure student progress towards mastery of these standards. Content and activities will align to the Alabama standards demonstrating accuracy and appropriateness for each grade-level,” Rainey said.

Grading will also be altered. Third nine-week grades will be used as final grades, and students can improve those grades during the fourth nine weeks.

