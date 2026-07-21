Vestavia Hills schools earn highest Cognia accreditation

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills High School Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Vestavia Hills City Schools has earned "Accredited with Distinction," the highest accreditation status awarded by Cognia, placing the district among a select group of school systems recognized for educational excellence.

The designation applies to the entire school system, with all nine schools and the district itself receiving the distinction.

The recognition comes during the first year Cognia implemented a four-tier accreditation system, replacing its previous single accreditation designation. Institutions receiving "Accredited with Distinction" must exceed numerous performance standards and demonstrate high levels of student achievement across multiple academic areas.

According to Cognia, Vestavia Hills City Schools is the only public school district in Alabama to earn the distinction during the current accreditation cycle and is among approximately 65 institutions worldwide recognized at the highest level.

"The recognition of Accredited with Distinction is a testament to the exceptional teachers, administrators and staff who serve the students in Vestavia Hills City Schools," Superintendent Todd Freeman said. "It also is an acknowledgement of the unparalleled support we receive from our parents and the community."

The accreditation is based on an institution's performance on Cognia's Index of Education Quality and the results of an extensive on-site review conducted by independent evaluators.

Cognia serves more than 40,000 public and private educational institutions in more than 100 countries and territories. Its accreditation is recognized through the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement, the Northwest Accreditation Commission and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement.