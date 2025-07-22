Vestavia Hills school superintendent, CFO get positive performance reviews

× Expand Photos from Vestavia Hills City Schools and Courtney Brown's LinkedIn page From left: Vestavia Hills schools Superintendent Todd Freeman and Chief School Finance Officer Courtney Brown

Vestavia Hills schools Superintendent Todd Freeman and Courtney Brown, the district’s chief school finance officer, both received positive performance reviews this year, and those reviews were shared publicly at Monday’s school board meeting.

Freeman’s overall average rating from the five school board members was 3.9 out of 4, with 1 being needs improvement, 2 being meets expectations, 3 being exceeds expectations and 4 being demonstrates excellence.

He was ranked 3.9 on nine of the 10 areas in which his performance was reviewed:

CEO of the school board

Educational leadership

Personnel management

Community relations

Management of pupil and personnel services

Communication, interpersonal relations and partnerships

Professional development and leadership

Facility management

Financial management

The only category in which he didn’t get a 3.9 rating was technology management, and he received a 3.8 average score in that area. Freeman also was rated anonymously by his direct reports, and his average score was 3.3, which indicates he is exceeding their expectations.

Brown received a 3.9 average score from the Board of Education, a 3.8 from Freeman and 2.7 from her peers.

School board President Jay Stewart said he couldn’t be more pleased with the performance of Freeman and Brown. “The future looks so bright,” he said. “It’s going to be a great year.”

Board member Kyle Whittington said the school system is blessed to have leaders such as Freeman and Brown “We’re extremely lucky to have them.”