Vestavia Hills school officials to present 2026 budget proposal Monday, Aug. 25

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools The Vestavia Hills Board of Education actual revenues and expenditures from 2014 to 2024, budgeted revenues and expenditures for fiscal 2025 and proposed revenues and expenditures for fiscal 2026.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Monday, Aug. 25, will have the first of two public hearings on its proposed $128 million budget for fiscal 2026.

The hearing will be held in conjunction with the school board’s regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. at the school board’s central office at 1204 Montgomery Highway.

The proposed $128 million budget in 2026 expenditures is 3.2% higher than the fiscal 2025 budget. The school board expects slightly less in revenues —$125.7 million, which is 4.7% higher than budgeted revenues for fiscal 2025.

The proposed $128 million in expenditures includes $105 million in spending from the general fund (a 4.9% increase from 2025), $11.8 million in spending from the special revenue fund, $8.5 million in spending from the capital projects fund and $2.3 million from an expendable trust fund. Expected general fund revenues are $107.4 million (up 3.7% from 2025).

The overall $125.7 million in expected revenues includes $68.1 million from local sources, $20 million from state sources, $2.7 million from federal sources and $5.2 million from other sources.

A second public hearing on the school board’s budget is scheduled for Sept. 8 at noon.