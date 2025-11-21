Vestavia Hills school district earns 97 on 2024-25 state report card

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The Vestavia Hills City Schools system received a 97 on its annual report card from the Alabama Department of Education for the third consecutive year for the 2024-25 school year, officials announced last week.

The state report card highlights academic performance, growth and other key indicators for every public school and district across the state, and Vestavia Hills City Schools once again earned one of the highest overall scores in Alabama.

Here’s a look at some highlights from the report card:

× Expand Data from Alabama Department of Education website

Each of the district’s nine schools also earned an A on the state report card, underscoring consistent quality of education across the district.

The individual school scores are as follows:

Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights: 99

Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge: 99

Vestavia Hills Elementary East: 100

Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park: 98

Vestavia Hills Elementary West: 100

Liberty Park Middle School: 98

Pizitz Middle School: 99

Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus: 96

Vestavia Hills High School: 96

“Our teachers, administrators and support staff work every day to provide learning environments where every student can thrive,” Superintendent Todd Freeman said in a news release. “These results are a reflection of that effort and of our community’s shared commitment to excellence. We are grateful for the partnership of our families and the support of our Board of Education in making success possible for every student.”

To view the full 2024-25 Alabama Education Report Card, visit the Alabama Department of Education’s website here. You also can review previous year’s reports and compare schools or school systems.