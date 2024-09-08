Vestavia Hills school board to hold 2nd public hearing for 2025 budget Monday

× Expand Chart courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools This chart shows general fund revenues and expenditures for the Vestavia Hills Board of Education from 2014 to 2025.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Monday is holding its second public hearing about its fiscal 2025 budget and likely will vote on the budget after that hearing, school officials said.

The plan is to spend $121.6 million in public money in fiscal 2025, including $100.4 million from the general fund, $11.8 million from the special revenue fund and $9.5 million from the capital projects fund, according to a budget presentation on the school system’s website. That would be an 11% increase from the 2024 total budgeted expenditures of $109.6 million.

Public revenues are expected to be $117.9 million, up 8.9% from the $108.3 million in budgeted revenues in 2024.

While expenditures are expected to be $3.7 million higher than revenues in 2025, the school district this summer received more than $7 million in state “advancement and technology” money that it plans to use for capital projects in fiscal 2025.

Revenues for the general fund in 2025 are expected to be $103.6 million (8.7% higher than the 2024 budget), and the district plans to spend $100.4 million of that (a 3.7% increase from the 2024 budget), the budget shows.

The Board of Education meeting is on the first floor of the central office building at 1204 Montgomery Highway.