Vestavia Hills school board to consider design contract for school kitchen renovation

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills Board of Education meets on June 29, 2026.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Monday is scheduled to consider a proposal to hire Davis Architects to design a kitchen renovation at Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge.

The renovation is scheduled to take place in the summer of 2027 and is expected to cost about $850,000. The proposal is to pay Davis Architects $109,275 to handle design of the job and serve as a food service consultant.

The school board also will consider two change orders for construction contracts. One is to cover $112,612 in cost overruns for the construction of the new baseball facility at Vestavia Hills High Schoo by CT General Contractors, and the other is a $23,949 deduction in the cost for renovations at Vestavia Hills Elementary East by the same company.

The school board also will get an update on other proposed capital projects at the high school.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the school system’s central office at 1204 Montgomery Highway. See the full agenda and supporting documents here.