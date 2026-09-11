Vestavia Hills school board to consider $127 million budget for 2027

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills City Schools Facebook page A teacher at the Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus teaches a math lesson in August 2026.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education is expected to adopt its 2026-27 fiscal year budget when it meets Monday, Sept. 14, ahead of a state-mandated Sept. 15 submission deadline.

The proposed budget projects total revenues of $126,118,344 against total expenditures of $127,271,735 across the district's governmental and expendable trust funds. The general fund, the district's primary operating fund, projects $112,174,395.15 in revenue and $110,185,745.44 in expenditures, ending the year with a fund balance of $18,512,551.23.

Chief School Financial Officer Courtney Brown presented the proposed budget during an Aug. 31 work session, telling the board the district is taking a conservative approach to revenue projections, including anticipated property tax growth tied to the Bray development. More than 77% of the budget is directed toward instruction and support, with about 71% of expenditures going toward personnel. The district currently holds just under two months of reserves, above the state's required one-month minimum.

The Capital Projects Fund projects about $2.4 million in revenue against roughly $4.37 million in expenditures for the year, drawing down the fund's beginning balance to close it out at zero. Director of Operations Ty Arendall outlined the district's capital plan during the work session, emphasizing that identified needs, including projects at Vestavia Hills High School, exceed available funding. Safety and security, aging facilities, and technology remain top priorities, though a longer-term, multi-year capital plan remains unfunded for now.

The agenda for the meeting can be found at this link. The Vestavia Voice will provide more budget details following the budget's approval.