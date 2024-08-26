Vestavia Hills school board OKs emergency repairs after vehicle crashes into Pizitz Middle

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Barricades surround the area where a vehicle crashed into the cafeteria at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. The accident happened the week before on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, according to the school board attorney.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Monday authorized the emergency repair of an exterior brick wall of the cafeteria at Pizitz Middle School after a vehicle crashed into it on Tuesday of last week.

It was an accident that happened after hours, and no one was hurt, Vestavia Hills schools Superintendent Todd Freeman said. But the repairs could cost more than $100,000, according to a letter from City Attorney Pat Boone to Freeman.

There was significant damage to the dry goods storage area of the cafeteria that required relocation of the dry goods, Freeman said.

School board President Scott Brown commended workers who responded to the accident and how quickly they got the area covered up so operations could proceed the next morning, even though some students were hoping school would be canceled because of the incident.

New school board Amber Terakedis noted some students even wanted school to be canceled districtwide, which drew quite a few laughs at Monday’s school board meeting.

In other business Monday, the school board:

Approved another $18,800 for the football field artificial turf replacement at Vestavia Hills High School, bringing the total cost of the job to $917,794. Freeman said during the course of the job, it was discovered some additional work had to be done to address underground drainage issues.

Approved agreements to allow Lowego Sportswear and Moran’s Rocky Ridge Hardware to sell goods with the logos, symbols and insignias that are trademarks of Vestavia Hills City Schools.

Held a first public hearing to discuss the school district’s proposed 2025 budget. A second hearing is scheduled for noon on Sept. 9. See details about the 2025 budget here.

Approved 16 people to be on the school district’s textbook review committee for science curriculum. They are: