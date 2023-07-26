Vestavia Hills school board approves fee increases for 2023-24 school year

× Expand narawit - stock.adobe.com

In its final meeting prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year, the Vestavia Hill Board of Education this week approved some increases in school fees.

Superintendent Todd Freeman said school officials tried to keep fees as low as possible, but in some cases, fees needed to be increased due to the increased cost of supplies for various classes, officials said.

School board member Scott Brown asked Vestavia Hills High School Principal Tonya Rozell to explain the process in which the school sets fees for elective classes, special programs, supplies, and Advanced Placement exams.

Rozell said all teachers who requested an increase in fees were required to submit their proposal and rationale in writing for approval. She also said the cost of many items, especially science supplies, has increased dramatically in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic supply chain issues, but said every effort is being examined to keep costs low, including grants and other resources.

“Almost every single company or vendor that we use has increased their prices, especially science supplies and art supplies,” Rozell said. “Really what you’re seeing is the cost of supply and demand.”

Rozell added that the 2023-24 term is the first time in at least two years the high school has sought an increase in fees and said school staff are more than happy to answer questions from parents about the new fee schedule.

“We did not increase fees the last year or the year before that, so there is not a surplus in those accounts. The fees that parents pay are used in that school year,” Rozell said. “So, if a parent wants to ask or call the school, our bookkeepers can say ‘the teachers have this, this, and this for this course, and these are the prices.”

Brown commended the schools for doing a solid job to keep fees reasonable.

“I know in the last two or three years we have really looked at those fee schedules to try to make this as painless as possible,” Brown said. “We appreciate you looking into that and trying to minimize those fees where you can.”

Freeman noted the school board this year was able to delete a $25 maintenance fee for Chromebooks for K-5 students because school officials adopted a new policy to keep the tablets in the classroom rather than allowing students to take them home after school.

Freeman also noted that school meal prices will not be increased for students this school year.

“It has been several years since we have increased prices for students, and that will continue to be the case this year. We do not have … the need to increase the price for breakfast or lunch for students, and that’s a good thing,” Freeman said. “We are increasing (prices) for adults, and we’ll make sure all our staff is aware of that.”

For this school year, the student breakfast price for all students will remain $1.75, while breakfast for staff will increase to $2.50. The cost of lunch for students will remain $2.50 for students in kindergarten through fifth grade and $3 for students in grades 6-12. Lunch for staff will increase to $3.75.

In other business Monday night: