Vestavia Hills school board approves code of conduct, handbook changes

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Monday approved numerous changes to the school system’s code of conduct and parent/student handbook, mostly in response to changes in state laws.

One of the changes makes it a Class 4 offense, the most serious offense level, to use artificial intelligence to create content that is intended to cause someone else to believe that the material is a visual depiction of an actual individual under 18 years of age engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

A new state law makes such acts a Class B felony.

TRANSPARENT CURRICULUM

Another new state law has several new requirements for schools designed to make the curriculum being used more transparent to parents.

The Curriculum Transparency Act requires each school to post its current adopted curricula for each class on the website of the school at the beginning of each school year and no later than 30 days after a new or revised curriculum is adopted.

Each classroom teacher also must comply with the request of any parent or guardian to provide a detailed summary of instructional materials adopted by the school board, supplementary instructional materials not adopted by the school board and books that are available in the classroom for students to read. Parents also, upon request, may physically examine such materials at the next work session of their local school board.

For any class in which reading books is required, the teacher must include the titles of the books on a class syllabus that must be made available to parents or guardians upon request.

If a teacher fails to comply, the parent or guardian may file a complaint with the local superintendent on a form developed by the superintendent. If the complaint is not resolved within 10 school days, the parent or guardian may file a complaint with the state superintendent of education or his or her designee.

DIVISIVE CONCEPTS

There also is a new state law prohibiting state agencies, boards of education and public institutions of higher education from engaging in actions related to “divisive concepts.” Specifically, attributes or concepts cannot be ascribed to a person based on that person’s race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin. For example, a person should not be considered racist, sexist or oppressive based on their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin or be made to affirm to a sense of guilt, complicity or a need to apologize to someone because of their status in those areas.

Schools are not allowed to sponsor programs or maintain an office that promotes “diversity, equity and inclusion” concepts. Students, employees or contractors cannot be made to personally affirm divisive concepts or be forced to share their point of view on any divisive concept outside of an academic setting and cannot be penalized or discriminated against for refusing to support or assent to a divisive concept or diversity statement.

However, schools are allowed to host DEI programs or discussions as long as the sponsors do not use state funds for the program, and teachers can teach a divisive concept in an objective manner and without endorsement and teach about historical events in a historically accurate context.

The new law also does not prohibit state agencies from “promoting racial, cultural or ethnic diversity or inclusiveness” as long as they are consistent with other requirements in the new state law.

DUE PROCESS

Another new state law requires that students get due process following an alleged violation of the student code of conduct or state law. If the recommended disciplinary action is for a long-term alternative placement (more than 15 days) or long-term suspension (more than 10 days), the student must be given an opportunity for a disciplinary hearing, and both the student and parent or guardian must be given written notice of the hearing.

The hearing must occur within 10 school days if requested by the parent or guardian, and the student may be represented by counsel or another advocate of the student’s choice at the student’s expense.

At least five days before the hearing, information that may be presented as evidence at the hearing may be reviewed in accordance with federal and state student record laws. And a written decision by the school board must be provided within five school days after the hearing.

MILITARY TRANSFERS

Another new state law requires schools to children of active military parents who have special education plans services that are comparable to the services they received in their prior district. If a re-evaluation is deemed necessary, it has to occur within 30 calendar days after the student arrives, subject to the consent of the parent or guardian.

Children of active military parents also are now immediately eligible for participation in athletics at their new school if their parents were forced to move because of military orders.

A new Teacher’s Bill of Rights passed this year also requires each classroom teacher to have a classroom management plan approved the school principal by the 10th day of instruction for each academic year.

There also is a new state laws requiring schools to provide students in grades 6-12 education about fentanyl.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & CELL PHONES

Superintendent Todd Freeman told the school board the district plans to form a committee to review issues related to artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence has some value for students and teachers, but this committee will evaluate best practices for use of artificial intelligence and guardrails that may be needed to protect students and families, Freeman said.

Also, the school district plans to “strengthen conversations” about use of cell phones by students at school, the superintendent said.

Vestavia Hills’ elementary and middle schools have very restrictive policies regarding cell phone usage at school, Freeman said. Those students may have cell phones at school but are not allowed to use them during school hours, he said.

The policy at Vestavia Hills High School is more liberal, Freeman said. High school students are not allowed to use cell phones during class but may use them in between classes and at lunch and during breaks, he said.

But the state Board of Education has asked local school boards to review their policies and practices to make sure that students do not feel they need to have a cell phone at school, Freeman said. There is much discussion about the effect of excessive smartphone and social media usage on student’s mental health and well-being, he said.