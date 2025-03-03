Vestavia Hills Rebelettes score big at national dance competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sarah Strada The Vestavia Hills High School junior varsity Rebelettes dance team won first place with their team performance routine at the National Dance Alliance’s National Dance Championship in Orlando on Feb. 16, 2025.

The Vestavia Hills High School junior varsity Rebelettes dance team won first place with their team performance routine at the National Dance Alliance’s National Dance Championship in Orlando recently.

The championship competition attracted more than 3,000 dance teams from more than 30 states, varsity coach Charity Jones said.

The junior varsity team, coached by Sarah Strada, also won second place in the junior varsity division for their jazz dance.

Vestavia Hills’ varsity dance team captured second place in the large varsity team performance category, received a technical excellence award and placed 11th in the large varsity game day category.

Photo courtesy of Charity Jones

Members of the junior varsity Rebelettes (ninth and 10th graders) are captain Caroline Covington, co-captains Ceile Jordan and Mary Carmen McNeese, Mallory Ritchie, Mary Nix, Piper Luccasen, Morgan Stephens, Katherine Crowe, Lia Kate Giffen, Ashlen Faust, Ava Ishee, Julie Parker, Maegan Measel, Ella Booth, Jennie Kennedy, Riley Arnold, Emilyn Dewaard and Laney Flannagan.

Varsity team members (11th and 12th graders) are captain Emma Maners, co-captain Sophie Nix, Emee Passman, Tarver Griffin, Rylan Overstreet, Bella Henderson, Meredith Robison, Tana Hengst, Wesley Tarn, Lainey Ann Ramey, Sadie Chavers, Alexis Rudolph, Mary Beth Phillips, Claire Jackman and Kate Coshatt.